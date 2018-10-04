This hayride in Strongsville encourages hay throwing, so clear your Saturday schedules

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Saturday nights in October might be perfect for a hayride.
The Chalet, 16200 Valley Parkway, in Strongsville continues the 25-plus year tradition of hosting hayrides.
The Cleveland Metroparks has six tractor pulled wagons, two of which are completely ADA accessible. Starting Oct. 6 the hayrides run rain or shine 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday night.
“The Chalet tradition is for us to have hay throwing on our hayrides,” Metroparks spokesperson Ami McRitchie said as the wagons rolled out. “People love it.”
There are non-hay throwing rides for visitors with small children by reservation from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Entertainment at the Chalet begins at 6 p.m. with line and square dancing.
The admission for the rides is $9.00 for 12+, $7 for ages 3-11, and 2 and under are free.
