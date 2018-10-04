Indian court allows deportation of 7 Rohingya to Myanmar

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2017 file photo, Indian lawyer and social activist Prashant Bhushan speaks to the journalists about the petition filed by two Rohingya Muslim refugees against their deportation to Myanmar, outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India. India's top court has allowed the federal government to send seven Rohingya Muslims back to Myanmar in the first deportation of members of the Myanmar minority group since it last year ordered their identification. The Supreme Court on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 rejected a plea by Bhushan, a defense attorney, to let them live in India as they feared reprisal in Myanmar. They were arrested in 2012 for entering India illegally and have been held in a prison. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File) (Tsering Topgyal)