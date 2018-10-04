Inspirational kitty ‘Lil BUB’ will visit Cleveland, making one girl’s dreams come true

Rocky River, OH (WOIO) -Lil Bub is a rescued cat from with a major following on social media.
BUB’s story of survival and perseverance while still maintaining happiness is a major reason why so many people gravitate toward the kitty.
People with disabilities, physical, emotional, or mental tend to be especially drawn to Lil BUB and this is how Cleveland organization, Tails From The City and her owner Mike came to receive a request to grant a wish for a special girl named Paige.
Paige’s life flipped upside down at just 9-months when her parents found out she developed a brain tumor. After locating the tumor doctors decided they had to act fast.
Paige soon underwent a 9-hour surgery followed by 18 months of chemo treatments.
Throughout the entire ordeal Paige had to endure several more surgeries to insert feeding tubes, spinal drains, and chemo ports.
Despite the complications, she remained a strong, happy baby and was able to go home a few months after her first birthday.
At two and a half years old Paige beat cancer after completing her chemo-regimen.
In the process she lost all pituitary function and most of her vision, but she is still excelling in everything she does.
Paige is now a rising high school junior studying several advanced classes with a consistent place on the honor roll.
The two survivors will meet this Saturday for the first time and she can’t wait to meet her favorite cat.
100% of profits will go to the ASPCA and Tails From the City. The vegan-friendly brunch will give you the chance to see Lil’ Bub in person, and watch the short film “The Story of Lil’ Bub”, followed by a Q & A.
The event will be held from 10 am – 4pm at West Shore Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd, Rocky River. Tickets are $30, and need to be purchased in advance.
For more information on the event click here.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.