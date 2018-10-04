JR Smith ordered to pay $600 for throwing fan’s cellphone

Smith tossed the phone into a construction zone after the man tried to snap a picture.

Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith (5) poses for a portrait during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | October 4, 2018 at 3:34 PM EST - Updated October 4 at 3:34 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith will accept a deal to settle a misdemeanor offense from late July .

According to NYPD, Smith tossed a fan’s phone into a Manhattan construction site after he tried to take a picture of the former Knick.

Smith’s lawyer Alex Spiro told reporters that Smith, 32, will pay $600 in restitution to the fan for his lost phone.

We have reached dismissal in Cellphone-gate,
Alex Spiro

Smith was not in court on Wednesday and is due back on Nov. 15 for his arraignment.

Now that the extra-curriculars are out of the way Smith can have a clear mind for the upcoming season.

The Cavs defeated the Celtics in their preseason opener on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

They’ll match up with them again on Saturday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

