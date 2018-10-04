JR Smith ordered to pay $600 for throwing fan’s cellphone

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith will accept a deal to settle a misdemeanor offense from late July .
According to NYPD, Smith tossed a fan’s phone into a Manhattan construction site after he tried to take a picture of the former Knick.
Smith’s lawyer Alex Spiro told reporters that Smith, 32, will pay $600 in restitution to the fan for his lost phone.
Smith was not in court on Wednesday and is due back on Nov. 15 for his arraignment.
Now that the extra-curriculars are out of the way Smith can have a clear mind for the upcoming season.
The Cavs defeated the Celtics in their preseason opener on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
They’ll match up with them again on Saturday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.
