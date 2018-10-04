LeBron James adds armed security guards to home after celebrities targeted by team of burglars

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - TMZ is reporting Los Angeles Lakers forward and former Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has added armed security guards to his home after celebrities in the LA area were targeted by a team of burglars.
Police arrested four people involved in stealing from the homes of Los Angeles Dodgers star Yaisel Puig and Rihanna, according to TMZ.
Investigators said James was on a list of celebrity targets, according to the TMZ report.
A source is telling TMZ the former Cavs forward has 10 armed security personnel at his place. The NBA has a security team also helping James, according to TMZ.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.