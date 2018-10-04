Lorain City Schools awarded safety funding for security training and mental health initiatives

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District (LCS) applied for and received a grant from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Office to be used for school safety training.
House Bill 318, which was signed into law in August, appropriated $12 million for school safety initiatives and training programs.
Districts can use the funds for school resource officer training, active shooter and school safety training, educational resources and training to identify and assist students with mental health issues.
Lorain received $5.65 per student, or $37,233.50.
“I hope that you find this funding useful to aid in your important responsibility to safeguard Ohio’s children while they are in your care each day,” DeWine said in a prepared statement.
Lorain High School was recently in the news as students, parents and school board members voiced alarm after 20 fights were reported within the first three weeks of school.
“We are appreciative of the generous contribution to our district from the Attorney General’s Office, and grateful for its continued support and understanding of the importance of school safety,” Chief Operations Officer Jeff Hawks said in a prepared statement. “Through the passing of House Bill 318—and these funds allotted to the district—we can continue to focus our efforts on safety and mental health training within our schools.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.