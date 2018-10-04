Man struck by car while standing outside of his Jaguar in Streetsboro

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man is in critical condition after he was hit by another vehicle while standing outside of his car.
Streetsboro police responded to a report of the two-car crash on Diagonal Road Thursday morning shortly after 6 a.m.
Police and paramedics found that a 27-year-old man was struck by a passing 1998 Saturn while standing at the rear of his 2003 Jaguar, which had been stopped in the roadway.
The man was rushed to University Hospitals Portage County campus, and then taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment.
He is in critical condition, according to Streetsboro police.
The 36-year-old male driver of the Saturn was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Identities of both drivers have not been released at this time.
