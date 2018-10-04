6.5 million pounds of beef products recalled nationwide due to possible salmonella

(WTXL/RNN) - A nationwide recall of 6.5 million pounds of beef products, which officials have identified as the cause of illness in more than 50 people, has been issued due to possible salmonella contamination.
The various raw products, including ground beef, were packaged by JBS Tolleson, a Tolleson, AZ, company, from July 26 to Sept. 7, 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday in a news release.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These items were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.
An investigation into illnesses associated with the products has identified 57 people from 16 states with illness onset dates ranging from August 5 to Sept. 6, 2018.
Eating food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.
The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.
Most people recover without treatment, but older adults, infants and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.
Federal health officials are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.
People who have bought these products are urged to throw them away or return the products to the place of purchase.
The recall list and the labels are available on the USDA site.
