No free lunch for renewables: More wind power would warm US

Overall, the Harvard study, published Thursday in the journal Joule, found that in the unlikely event that the U.S. switched massively to wind to supply nearly all of its electricity, there would be so many turbines that on average the nation's temperature would go up about 0.4 degrees (0.2 Celsius). Some central areas would see localized warming around 2.5 degrees (1.4 Celsius), though there would also be some cooling in places, such as the East Coast.