Northeast Ohio Weather: Morning storms then falling temperatures

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold front will be tracking through later this morning and afternoon. Widespread thunderstorms will be in the area this morning. It is a very warm and humid morning out there. We will hit our high temperature for the day in the morning because when the front blows through the temperatures will take a tumble. The forecast is for temperatures only in the low 60s by 5:00 p.m. Expect it to be windy as all of this happens. A noticeably cooler night is in store as we dip into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. The rest of your Friday will feature a partly cloudy sky with just isolated afternoon showers around. This shot of cooler air will be short lived. We warm up big time on Saturday.
