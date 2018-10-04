Ohio congressional candidate mulls issues ahead of election

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - There is a little more than one month left until the midterm elections, and in Ohio’s seventh district, the race is between the incumbent, Republican Bob Gibbs and his challenger, Democrat Ken Harbaugh.
Cleveland 19 reached out to both candidates for an interview, but only Harbaugh got back to us.
He said he's running on a platform of improving health care, opioid treatment options, and job opportunities for Ohioans.
Harbaugh, a former Navy pilot who served as president of a relief aid organization, said he was inspired to run after his daughter had to have four surgeries before her fourth birthday.
"That's not political. It's deeply, deeply personal," he said. "I have a little girl with a preexisting condition, and if we lose the battle on health care, my little girl is going to be uninsurable until she's 65 and goes on Medicare."
He said he's passionate about funding treatment for the opioid epidemic, because it is so interconnected with health care issues.
“I mean, we are at Ground Zero of our national opioid epidemic, and nationally, we lost more people to the opioid epidemic last year than we lost to the entire Vietnam War. As a country, we are not taking that with nearly the amount of seriousness that we need to. Certainly our political leaders aren’t,” said Harbaugh.
Bob Gibbs was first elected to Congress in 2010. He served in the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate before that. Gibbs, who founded a livestock production company, has been active on issues that affect farmers in Ohio. Although he would not agree to an interview, his website says he's running on a platform of cutting spending, repealing the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare), and balancing the federal budget.
The seventh district includes either all or portions of Ashland, Medina, Lorain, and Tuscawaras Counties. While it went for President Trump by about 30 points in 2016, it elected a Democrat as its representative before Gibbs held that seat. The election is November 6.
