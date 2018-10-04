More than 200 people died taking selfies over 6 years

(CNN) - Think twice before taking that next selfie. It could kill you.
A new report said 259 people died taking selfies in a six-year period between 2011 and 2017.
Before you put tape over your front-facing camera for good, you should know the report from researchers in India covers the entire world.
More than half of those deaths happened in India, but Russia, the U.S. and Pakistan filled out the top four nations where the deaths occurred.
The leading cause was drowning, from people getting hit by waves or falling out of boats while posing.
Other causes include getting hit by moving objects, falling from high places and getting attacked while posing with dangerous animals.
Not included in this report is the death toll from this year, which includes an American, Gavin Zimmerman who died in July when he fell off of a cliff in Australia while taking a selfie.
The U.S. leads the world in people who accidentally shot themselves while posing with guns.
Even though women take more selfies overall, significantly more men - about 72 percent - died in selfie-related incidents because they tend to take more risks.
India has created several "no selfie zones" in dangerous areas.
