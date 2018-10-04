2 percent of people surveyed say the Cold War was started over climate change

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A survey released by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation showed two percent of Americans think the Cold War was started over climate change.
Only 36 percent of people surveyed could pass a citizenship test, according to the survey.
In the survey people who were 65 and older scored best on the test. Only 19 percent of people under the age of 45 passed the exam, according to the news release.
