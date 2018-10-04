Police need help identifying gunmen accused of robbing Cleveland Family Dollar store

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two males who are suspected of robbing a Family Dollar at gunpoint on the city’s east side.
According to the police report, the suspects are wanted for robbing the location at 7415 Superior Avenue on Sept. 21.
The store clerk told police that the two men were able to escape with approximately $120.
According to the clerk, both of the suspects appeared between the ages of 16 and 18 years old.
After the incident, residents in the area told police that the suspects were seen running through backyards. Officers recovered clothing and the money tray that was ditched by the suspects, but the males were able to escape.
An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued for the two men.
