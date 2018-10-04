RTA rider says Red Line is overcrowded, unsafe

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Riders on the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority' Red Line reached out to Cleveland 19 News concerned about overcrowding.
Alyson Bruner rode the Red Line for herself to check it out and found that during the rush hour commute, the Red Line was crowded, but never was there any time it was unsafe for riders.
The RTA said they are making wheel repairs and that has caused RTA to go to single-car transportation at times.
Officials say the repairs should be fixed in the next couple of months and their workers are working around the clock to fix the issues.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.