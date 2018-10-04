Sandusky Police Officer arrested, charged with multiple felonies

ERIE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Department reports Sandusky Police Officer Ken Gautschi Jr. was pulled over on Fox Road for speeding 75 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Sept. 24.
Once 46-year-old Gautschi rolled down the passenger side window, Sheriff Benjamin Sargent immediately detected an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the car.
Sargent reports Gautschi was unaware he was traveling that fast and had glassy eyes with thick, slurred speech. Gautschi originally denied having any alcoholic drinks before changing his statement to having a couple.
Gautschi refused to take a field sobriety or preliminary breath test before Sargent asked Gautschi to exit the vehicle, according to Sargent.
Once outside the car, Sargent reportedly asked Gautschi if he had any weapons on him, to which he advised having a loaded firearm in the vehicle in the center console.
Upon escorting Gautschi to the cruiser, Sargent says he noticed Gautschi’s movements to be slow and deliberate, needing to adjust his weight and feet to maintain balance.
Sargent says once they got to the cruiser, Gautschi argued about the need for him to be secured in the rear before denying he told Sargent he had been drinking. After a time, Gautschi complied and sat in the cruiser rear.
Sergeant Trevor Harlow reportedly arrived at this time to assist and spoke with Gautschi about taking field sobriety tests. Sargent advised him of his Miranda Warning before Gautschi took the field sobriety test.
Upon having difficulty passing the tests, Sargent says Gautschi became highly emotional and advised to be placed in handcuffs. Gautschi was reportedly extremely upset while being escorted to the cruiser before given a period of time to calm down with no success.
During this time, Gautschi began to strike the cruiser with the handcuffs and had to be physically restrained, according to Sargent.
When Gautschi finally complied and entered the cruiser, he began to strike the partition multiple times, Sargent says. He finally stopped after repeatedly being advised to. The damages caused multiple scratches in and out of the cruiser.
Gautschi was reportedly transported to Ohio State Patrol Post 22 to take a chemical test which read .169 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.
Sargent says Gautschi was then advised that he was now suspended. Once the test was complete, Gautschi was reportedly transported to jail and turned to corrections staff without incident.
Gautschi was charged with OVI, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, vandalism, and speed.
Gautschi pleaded not guilty to the charges. The preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 24.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.