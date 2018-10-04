Scam device found at bustling Northeast Ohio gas station

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) - Yet another credit card skimmer was found at a popular gas station in Northeast Ohio.
The illegal device -- which is attached to a public credit card reader to steal sensitive consumer information -- was discovered at a Circle K at 1225 Pearl Road in Brunswick.
Police are warning that customers who pumped gas at this particular station should review their accounts immediately.
The skimmer device was discovered by Medina County Auditor’s Office staff while conducting routine inspections of the city’s gas pumps.
Please visit the Medina County Auditor’s website for tips on how to protect yourself from the scam technology.
