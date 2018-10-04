Should Kent State have canceled the school production of West Side Story?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Kent State University canceled the fall musical production of West Side Story after complaints not enough Hispanics were set to cast in leading roles.
The musical focuses partly on immigrant Puerto Ricans living in New York City.
Bridgett Martinez, a junior musical theatre major of Puerto Rican descent, tried out for the lead role of Maria, but the role was given to a white female student.
Instead, Martinez was cast as the understudy. The other three leads were also given to non-Latino students.
Many students say they disagreed with the choice.
Paul Appleby, president of All-In(clusive) Theatre at the school said,
“A lot of people were kind of understandably upset by the fact that we we’re putting on this show about the experience of immigrants and we we’re doing it with a majority white cast playing Puerto Rican characters. It felt inauthentic and it felt a little bit like a slap in the face almost,”Paul Appleby, president of All-In(clusive) Theatre at the school said.
Following the initial outrage, the school held a town hall meeting. The Theater Department decided to cancel the show instead of recasting and replaced it with a production of “Children of Eden.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.