Statewide alert issued for elderly man who disappeared from Trumbull County nursing home

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are looking for an elderly man who was last seen at a Trumbull County nursing home.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says Francis Watters was last seen on Wednesday at noon at the Brookfield Personal Retirement Care Center on Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield Township.
Watters is a 73-year-old white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 222 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.
The missing man is diabetic and does not have his medication with him.
Police are looking for Watters, who may be driving a black 2016 Kia Soul.
If anybody has information regarding the man’s location, contact police immediately.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.