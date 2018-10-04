Statewide alert issued for elderly man who disappeared from Trumbull County nursing home

The missing man is diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

By Chris Anderson | October 4, 2018 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated October 4 at 9:42 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are looking for an elderly man who was last seen at a Trumbull County nursing home.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says Francis Watters was last seen on Wednesday at noon at the Brookfield Personal Retirement Care Center on Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield Township.

Watters is a 73-year-old white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 222 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police are looking for Watters, who may be driving a black 2016 Kia Soul.

The elderly man was last seen at a Trumbull County nursing home. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

If anybody has information regarding the man’s location, contact police immediately.

