Sunny Side Up: Would you rent your car to a stranger?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
Turo is a service allowing you to rent out your own car to make some extra cash, you can also rent a car from someone who lists their car.
Car owners let potential renters know when the car is free to use, renters can search the app and website for a selection of cars available to use.
When a car is requested the car owner has the option to decline or approve the booking.
The car owner has eight hours to accept or deny the request.
A owner and renter will meet the in a coordinated spot.
The parties will exchange license information, the owner will show the renter the car’s current fuel, mileage and condition.
Turo said the service covers a car owner with a $1 million in liability insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance.
Renters have to replace the gas they used on the trip, the owner has to make sure everything is in order when the renter gives the keys back.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Would you rent your car to a stranger?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
