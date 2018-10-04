2 men dead in brutal daytime shooting in Cleveland; suspect detained

2 men dead in brutal daytime shooting in Cleveland; suspect detained
(Source: WOIO) (WOIO)
By John Deike | October 4, 2018 at 3:22 PM EST - Updated October 4 at 3:37 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two people were murdered Thursday on Cleveland’s East Side.

According to Cleveland Police, the double shooting unfolded in the 17000 block of Holly Hill Drive at about 3:30 p.m.

One man, age 52, died on scene; and another man, age 47, was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

Police say a suspect has been detained.

The identifies of the victims have not been released.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on the Lee-Miles neighborhood shooting.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.