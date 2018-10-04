2 men dead in brutal daytime shooting in Cleveland; suspect detained

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two people were murdered Thursday on Cleveland’s East Side.
According to Cleveland Police, the double shooting unfolded in the 17000 block of Holly Hill Drive at about 3:30 p.m.
One man, age 52, died on scene; and another man, age 47, was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.
Police say a suspect has been detained.
The identifies of the victims have not been released.
