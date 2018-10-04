4 Village of Put-in-Bay officials charged as corruption investigation unfolds

PORT CLINTON, OH (WOIO) - Four Village of Put-in-Bay officials are indicted following a joint public corruption investigation on Thursday.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten, and the Ohio Ethics Commission disclose two Village of Put-in-Bay officials were indicted by an Ottawa County Grand Jury on public corruption charges. Two other current and former village officials were also charged with misdemeanors.
According to the Ohio Attorney General, 82-year-old Put-In-Bay Mayor Bernard Mac McCann allegedly used his position to secure waterline project contracts for a business associate. He was indicted on:
- Two counts of Having an Unlawful Interest in a Public Contract, felonies of the fourth degree
- Four counts of Conflict of Interest, misdemeanors of the first degree
The Ohio Attorney General also confirms 49-year-old former Village of Put-In-Bay Fiscal Officer Kelly A. Niese allegedly disbursed village funds to herself without authorization of village council. She was indicted on:
- One count of Theft in Office, a felony of the third degree
- One count of Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree
The Ohio Attorney General says 52-year-old former President of Village of Put-in-Bay Council Melinda McCann Myers and 54-year-old Village of Put-in-Bay Council member Bernard Michael McCann allegedly voted on contracts in which they and their family members had personal interest. They also allegedly voted on matters that would benefit their personal businesses and family members.
Myers was charged with six counts of conflict of interest and Bernard Michael McCann was charged with four counts of conflict of interest, according to the Ohio Attorney General.
The allegations reportedly arise from a joint criminal investigation conducted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with the Ohio Ethics Commission.
The case is being prosecuted jointly by the Ottawa County Prosecutor and the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section.
