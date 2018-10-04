Woman pleads guilty to stabbing Olmsted Township bartender

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 46-year-old woman has now pleaded guilty to stabbing the bartender at the Falls Lounge Bar in Olmsted Township.
The Falls Lounge Bar is located near the intersection of Stearns and Bagley Roads.
On Jan. 27, Stacy Reed, 46, and Joseph Veselenik, 38, entered the bar and Reed attacked and stabbed the female bartender.
The bartender, whose name was not released, was stabbed in the stomach and face. She was transported to Southwest General Health Center and has recovered from her injuries.
Reed pleaded guilty to the charges of burglary and felonious assault.
Veselenik pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary.
Both will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Jackson on Nov. 2.
A bar patron, Frank Castrucci, 28, of North Olmsted, was found dead in the parking lot of the Falls Lounge that same evening.
Olmsted Township police said at this time, Castrucci’s cause of death remains undecided.
