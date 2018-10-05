Change hearts and minds with facts, votes and real discussion

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s been a polarizing few weeks, as Americans find themselves passionately invested in the Kavanaugh hearings.
It’s on the news, it’s in the newspapers, it’s on our phones.
Then I go on social media and it’s there, too. But not just facts. There’s bias, meanness, vitriol. And I have to wonder: what’s the point of the social media postings? Do the people posting them really think they’re changing peoples’ minds?
I don’t think they are. I think they’re simply helping entrench the two sides more strongly against each other.
At times it’s so constant I have to step away from Facebook and Twitter. But today I saw a post from a friend.
She posted, “Life’s short. Make sure you spend as much time as possible on the Internet, arguing with strangers about politics.”
And I have to wonder how many people have made that their favorite hobby without even realizing it.
Don’t get me wrong, I know these issues are important, They’re very important. But clicking “Like” on some divisive comment or story, that’s not going to fix anything. That’s not going to change anyone’s mind.
Join a group, Attend a protest, or a counter-protest. Go hear someone speak who you vehemently disagree with, and instead of shouting them down, listen. They may be completely wrong, but you’ll still know more than you did.
How about this: Vote!
You know my mantra: Facebook is great for pictures of kids, pets and my lunch.
Meaningful and well-thought out conversation about real problems and their solutions? That might be something that’s most effective face to face. You know, like real people.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.