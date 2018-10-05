Cleveland Cavaliers look to dominate in preseason home opener

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After a solid performance in their first preseason game the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to crush the Boston Celtics yet again.
On Tuesday, the Cavs took to the the hardwood for the first time post-LeBron.
Pretty darn well.
The squad finished as victors with a final score of 102-95.
Everyone was impressed with how the team played, and the team admitted the plan is to shock the world this season.
2nd year guard Cedi Osman elaborated after shoot-around on Thursday.
Kevin Love is loving the direction the team is going in, the NBA is moving to more small ball lineups as a whole.
In the Celtics game, Jaylen Brown went to the block and Gordon Hayward matched up against the 6-10 forward.
Love will look to exploit matchup like those from here on out.
Coach Tyronn Lue will limit the minutes for a few of the starters as he attempts to get the younger guys in the mix.
It’s still the preseason, so the team will still have time to adjust, but it’s definitely a great start.
The game is set for Quicken Loans Arena at 7:30 p.m.
