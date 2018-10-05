Cleveland councilman working to put more officers on the street after Ohio City shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One local councilman is working to put more officers on the street.
It’s all after three people were shot earlier this week near the West Side market.
There have been multiple violent crimes take place on the West Side in the past few months, but this one was all it took for Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack to say enough is enough.
“This is my neighborhood. This is your neighborhood. This is our neighborhood. As a homeowner with my family in Ohio City, I take these issues very seriously," he said.
It’s a crime that hits home for Councilman McCormack.
“There was an incident in Market Square Park in Ohio City on the intersection of West 25th and Lorain Avenue. Three individuals known to each other engaged in an argument over a cell phone. Unfortunately that argument led to gunfire which hit all three of the individuals,”
In a facebook video posted shortly after the violent altercation, Councilman McCormack spoke of change he hopes to soon be implemented in the city geared towards keeping the community safe.
“Both, the city purchased homeland security blue light cameras will be installed in the neighborhood, as well as local camera systems that help deter and fight crime,” said Councilman McCormack.
On top of that, McCormack is also advocating for more officers to be hired so that each district can be fully staffed and served. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg.
“In addition to our current coordinated meetings and community meetings, I will be establishing a Ward 3 safety task force that will include neighborhood residents on community development corporations and members of the department of public safety to organize around safety issues and to provide coordinated responses as they happen.”
The councilman’s office is also hoping to work with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance to help patrol more areas of the West Side part of Ward 3, but with off-duty officers.
“These Patrols will be staffed by off duty Cleveland police officers and they will be in downtown Cleveland Alliance branded vehicles as a way to increase patrols and eyes on our streets,” added Councilman McCormac.
With these new proposed changes, McCormack is dead set on making a difference, not just in his ward, but all of Cleveland.
“I love our community. There’s been a lot of amazing progress across the board within our neighborhood and neighborhoods across the near west side. It is my full commitment to ensure that issues like this and other quality of life issues are dealt with swiftly so that we can continue to build an even better community,” concluded McCormack.
As of right now, there’s no telling when these changes could be initiated, but Councilman McCormack says multiple city leaders, including the Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams have ensured that there will be a coordinated and swift response.
