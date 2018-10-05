Cleveland Fire battles house in flames on West Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department’s 3rd Battalion is fighting a house fire in the 3100 block of West 86th Street. The blaze started at approximately 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Crews reportedly found the house to be unoccupied during the preliminary search through the potentially “deadly smoke” and “intense flames.”
According to Cleveland Fire, three engines are currently on scene and have the fire under control. Cleveland Fire’s Mike Norman says the flames engulfed the second floor and up into the roof.
Companies are reportedly checking for extension and conducting a secondary search.
Cleveland Fire says the house was undergoing a renovation.
