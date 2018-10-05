Cleveland Homicide Unit investigating after man shot and killed on East 131st Street

Cleveland Homicide Unit investigating after man shot and killed on East 131st Street
By Jonathan Jankowski | October 5, 2018 at 6:25 AM EST - Updated October 5 at 6:54 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said the homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue.

Investigators said the 25-year-old man was shot in the chest.

Authorities said he died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

Another victim was transported to another hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.