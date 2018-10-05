Cleveland Police arrest suspect after 2 men were shot and killed

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department arrested 39-year-old Jason Gideons after two men were shot and killed on Thursday.
Police said around 3:20 p.m. officers responded to the 17500 block of Holly HIll Drive for shots fired.
Investigators said when officers arrived to the home they found two male victims shot inside of the home.
Authorities said they found a 52-year-old man dead at the scene and 45-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital.
When the second victim arrived at the hospital he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Officers learned the suspect entered the home and shot both victims, according to investigators.
The suspect left the scene and entered a McDonald’s restaurant about three blocks away, according to authorities.
Police said he was arrested by fourth district officers and a handgun was recovered.
At this time there no is known motive and the victim’s names have not been released.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.