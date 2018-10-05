Crew recount terror of tsunami that dumped ferry in village

In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, photo, a crew member looks out of the window from the bridge of Sabuk Nusantara 39 which was swept ashore by the tsunami in Wani village on the outskirt of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The crew of the hulking ferry dropped by the tsunami in front of a row of houses in an Indonesian village say the wave that drove them onto land was a towering 10-15 meters or higher and came just several minutes after a quake made the ship bounce like a basketball. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) (AP)