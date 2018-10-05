Dollar General burglary suspect arrested after police chase

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police officers spotted a burglary suspect jumping out a broken window at a Dollar General early Friday morning.
Akron officers responded to the store at 901 Copley when the alarm was activated around 2:30 a.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they saw the suspect exiting out the busted window carrying a backpack.
The suspect allegedly ignored the officer’s commands to stop and fled on foot.
John Garrett Jr., 46 of Akron, was arrested after a short chase.
Garrett is charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, obstruction official business, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and criminal damaging.
Officers say his backpack had cigarettes, pencil cases, a hammer, cigarette lighters and a crack pipe.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.