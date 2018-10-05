2 elderly Good Samaritans fall victim to con artist’s scam

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Highland Heights and Lyndhurst police believe cases in their cities are connected, committed by the same pair of scammers targeting elderly women.
In Highland Heights police say a 74 year old woman was approached by one of the suspects while shopping in the Mayfield Village Heinen’s. The victim was eventually talked into taking the suspect to the Key Bank in Highland Heights where she took $2,000 out of the ATM.
The suspect, who had promised to pay the victim for helping her set up an account, tricked the woman into taking home a bag she believed contained the combined money of both women. When she got home, the victim realized the bag was filled with nothing but newspaper shavings.
“It was just playing on the victims emotions and confusion and she was trying to be a good person and help out and they took advantage of her,” said Highland Heights Detective Jeff Baldrey.
A few days after the scam in Highland Heights a woman was approached at the Burlington Coat Factory in South Euclid, the woman agreed to take the suspects to the Huntington Bank inside the Lyndhurst Giant Eagle in Legacy Village.
The same scam played out and the woman took $3,000 out of the ATM and eventually lost her money.
