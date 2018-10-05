Euclid apartment residents complain of roaches, mold in apartments

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland19 continues to investigate problems at other ROCO Real Estate properties in Northeast Ohio.
This comes after a deadly fire shined a light on conditions at Loganberry Ridge apartments in Richmond Heights.
Residents there complained the property owners were not doing enough to respond to several problems.
Now Cleveland19 found some residents complaining about roaches and mold at one of the Michigan company’s apartments in Euclid.
Investigator Sara Goldenberg found the complex also had several fire code violations.
Resident Promise Brown has lived at Parkside Gardens near East 260th Street and Euclid Avenue for a year.
“My kitchen, my sink was stopped up, like the water couldn't go down you know. I have a child, I have to wash dishes and cook,” Brown said.
“The maintenance, you call, they don't come for maybe a month or so later,” she said.
This Euclid apartment complex, owned by ROCO Real Estate, includes section eight housing.
“I don't really think they care about people who live here, they just want the money,” Brown said.
Aleigha Jackson, also a resident, says she has had several problems with her apartment.
“There's very bad mold in the bathrooms, also in the living room. There's mold in the ceiling, there's roof leakage,” Jackson said.
“There be a lot of problems with mice, bugs, it's a very bad infestation. The maintenance people don't come out here and fix things like they're supposed to,” she said.
Cleveland19 found front doors to the apartment buildings unlocked and a chirping smoke detector in one building.
We also found mailboxes open and a hallway wall in need of repair.
Linda Smith is scared for her safety.
She says homeless people sleep in the laundry room of her building.
“We had a situation where somebody put the couch in the living room, so we called to remove the couch so people don't stay in the area, coming and smoking marijuana and everything,” she said.
That couch is still there, months later.
Cleveland19 read through three annual inspection reports from the Euclid Fire Department, dated this past June.
The reports are just a sample of three buildings on the property of Parkside Gardens apartments, which includes about two dozen buildings in total.
Each one had four or five violations, including outdated fire alarms, sprinklers and extinguishers, emergency lights out and address numbers weren't clearly visible outside of the buildings.
The Euclid city prosecutor sent a summons to the property owner of Parkside Gardens on August 1 to set up a meeting about code violations.
The Euclid Fire Prevention Bureau says issues like this can take several months to resolve while they track down property owners.
It turns out, ROCO Real Estate met with the city and fixed the problems this Tuesday, resolving all fire code violations.
This comes as Cleveland19 continues to investigate the Michigan-based company since the deadly fire at Loganberry Ridge.
“I just wish that they did more for us. Heard our concerns, wanted to hear our concerns. If we complain, they just get smart with us,” Promise Brown said.
Cleveland19 also requested building inspections for Parkside Gardens from the city of Euclid and we are still waiting to get those records.
We're continuing to investigate complaints from residents at other ROCO apartment complexes across the country.
We called ROCO's president today, Sofia Iglesias, she told us she was in a meeting and she would call us back.
Cleveland19 is still waiting on her phone call.
