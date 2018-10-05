From-scratch pizza perfect for family night dinners: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Thin Crust Pizza Dough
Make the perfect pizza by starting out with this homemade dough, mixed right in your Vitamix.
Yield: 2 thin 12-inch (30 cm) pizza crusts (16 slices)
Total Time: 25 Minutes
Ingredients:
3 cups (375 g) all-purpose flour
1¾ teaspoon instant fast-rise yeast
1¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup (240 ml) hot water
3¾ teaspoon olive oil
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C).
Place flour, yeast and salt into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.
Select Variable 1.
Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10. Blend for 5 seconds. Turn machine off and remove lid plug.
Select Variable 6.
Use the On/Off switch to quickly pulse about 30 short times in 25 seconds while slowly adding oil and water through the lid plug opening. Remove lid and use a spatula to scrape the dough off the sides.
Secure the lid and continue pulsing another 30 times until a ball forms.
After ball has formed, Pulse continuously for 10 to 15 seconds
With floured hands, remove dough and form into a round ball. Place in a greased bowl, tuning over to grease all around. Let rise 10 minutes for a thin crust. Divide dough in two and stretch each ball into a 12-inch (30 cm) pizza crust and top as desired. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.
Cauliflower Pizza Crust
A healthy alternative to regular dough, especially for those with a gluten intolerance.
Yield: 2 12" crusts (16 slices)
Total Time: 10 Minutes
Ingredients:
1 head cauliflower, chopped
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons Italian spice
1 cup (80 g) grated Parmesan cheese
2 Tablespoons chia seeds
4 large eggs
nonstick cooking spray, as needed
Directions:
Place cauliflower florets into the Vitamix container and fill with water until the florets float above the blades. Secure lid.
Select Variable 7.
Turn machine on and off to Pulse 8 to 10 times, until cauliflower has the texture of sand.
Drain cauliflower and wring out extra moisture with a towel, as much as humanly possible.
Place in a bowl and add the red pepper flakes, Italian spice, cheese, chia seed, and eggs. Stir well to combine all ingredients.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 450°F (230°C). Spray perforated pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray. Spread cauliflower mixture out the pan. Place in oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.
Remove from oven. Add desired toppings to pizza crust and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, or until desired doneness.
Pesto Sauce
This homemade pesto is full of color and flavor, and is delicious over pasta, chicken, or fresh steamed veggies.
Yield: 1½ cup (360 ml)
Total Time: 11 Minutes
Ingredients:
½ cup (120 ml) olive oil
½ cup (60 g) grated Parmesan cheese
3 garlic cloves, peeled
2 cups (80 g) fresh basil leaves, chopped
3 Tablespoons pine nuts
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Place all ingredients, except salt and pepper, into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.
Select Variable 1.
Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 7.
Blend for 1 minute, using the tamper to press the ingredients into the blades.
Notes
Recipe yields enough sauce to coat 1 pound (455g) of pasta.
Homemade Pizza Sauce
This pizza sauce is so simple, and made with just six ingredients that are likely sitting in your pantry. Make a big batch and can or freeze the extra for future use.
Yield: 2¼ cup (500 ml)
Total Time: 16 Minutes
Ingredients:
2 cups (480 ml) water
12 ounces (340 g) tomato paste
2 garlic cloves, peeled
1 Tablespoon dried parsley
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried basil
Directions:
Place water, tomato paste, garlic, and onion powder into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.
Select Variable 1 or the Puree setting.
Start the machine, slowly increase to its highest speed, and blend for 1 minute. Or start the machine and allow the Puree program to complete.
Transfer to a sauce pot and add parsley, oregano, and basil.
Simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.