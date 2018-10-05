High School Football Game of the Week: Olmsted Falls vs. Berea-Midpark

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Olmsted Bulldogs (5-1) are on the road against the Berea-Midpark Titans (4-2) from George Finnie Stadium at 7 p.m.
Berea-Midpark is hoping to build off their success last week.
Standout quarterback Trevor Bycznski put on a show finding wide receiver Garrett Waite three times for touchdowns against Midview.
Last season at Berea-Midpark, Bycznski threw for over 3,000 yards, including a throwing 26 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions.
He also rushed for another 12 scores on the ground.
The senior quarterback is headed to Rice next season, but he wants to stretch out his high school career as long as possible.
The Titans are will pack a punch, but Olmsted Falls has a knack for shutting down teams.
They’re coming off a strong performance against Amherst, pummeling the squad 27-2.
The team was led by a strong defensive effort from their big eleven.
They shut down Amherst tailback Khennedy Scagliozzo on the ground all night.
Prior to the matchup, the senior back, entered the game having rushed for 1,104 yards in five games and 17 touchdowns. He finished the game with only 84 yards.
Amherst was also averaging 45.4 points and more than 400 yards a game, so the fact that their only points resulted from a safety tells you a lot about the Bulldogs defenders.
It will come down to who wants it more, between the Titans' high powered offense, and the Bulldogs' hard-nosed D.
This game will be a big matchup in determining playoff standings in the next few weeks, it’s a game both squads will need to have in their favor moving forward.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.