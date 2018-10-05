How to watch the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians (91-71) are back for another playoff push.
This time around they’ll lead off against the Houston Astros (103-59) Friday, Oct. 5, at 2:05 p.m at Minute Maid Park.
The game will be televised on TBS and can be listened to on WTAM, 1100 AM; WMMS and 100.7 FM.
If you plan on watching innings during your shift, you can stream the game live from MLB.TV.
Tribe fans feel disrespected by the layout of the schedule.
Out of all the Divisional Series Games the Indians have the two that begin at 2 p.m. or earlier.
Both are guaranteed games, and neither take place on the weekend.
Who puts an MLB playoff game in the middle of the day on a weekday?
Indians vs. Astros
- Friday, October 5 - Cleveland @ Houston
- Saturday, October 6 - Cleveland @ Houston
- Monday, October 8 - Houston @ Cleveland
- *Tuesday, October 9 - Houston @ Cleveland
- *Thursday, October 11 - Cleveland @ Houston
Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Friday, October 5 - New York @ Boston
- Saturday, October 6 - New York @ Boston
- Monday, October 8 - Boston @ New York
- *Tuesday, October 9 - Boston @ New York
- *Thursday, October 11 - New York @ Boston
* - If necessary
