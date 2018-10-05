Investigators release name of Garrettsville woman found on East 89th Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Investigators have released the name of the woman found on East 89th Street in Cleveland.
The woman has been identified as 29-year-old Scarlet Faith Grabski, she is from Garrettsville.
Cleveland police say a woman’s body was discovered near a sidewalk on the city’s East side Wednesday night.
Officers found the body on East 89th Street near Booth Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Cleveland police say her body was in the “state of decomposition.”
The initial investigation revealed that the woman may have died several days ago and moved to East 89th Street from another location.
Homicide detectives were made aware of the discovery and are investigating.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.