Is Chris Evans retiring from his role as Captain America?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A post on social media from Chris Evans rocked the superhero world on Thursday.
Evans has been playing the role of Captain America the alter ego of Steve Rogers the past eight years.
He has starred in many Marvel Universe blockbuster movies including the latest Avengers movie.
“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Evans posted on Twitter.
Ryan Reynolds who plays Deadpool reacted to the news.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said Evans has done a great job as Captain America.
Avengers 4 is set to come out on May 3.
The movie will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo who were born and raised in Cleveland.
