Kent State frat hangs 2nd sexual assault banner, after 1st was taken down by city

KENT, OH (WOIO) - The Kent State chapter of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity posted a banner last week stating, “Consent Matters #kNOwMore sexual assault.”
Kent city officials told the fraternity they were in violation of city code and demanded that the sexual assault awareness banner be taken down immediately.
Their reason: because it was larger than 40 square feet.
So, to conform with local ordinances, they hung a new, 39-square-foot banner in its place.
Problem solved.
