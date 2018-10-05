Kris Letang lifts Penguins past Capitals, 7-6 in OT

The Capitals met the Penguins for the first time since eliminating Pittsburgh in six games during the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The winner of Pittsburgh and Washington's second- round series the past three playoffs has gone on to win the Stanley Cup, including the Capitals' first-ever championship last season. During the previous three seasons, the Penguins and Capitals met 32 times in the regular season and playoffs with 16 of those 32 games decided by one goal.