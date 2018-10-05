Northeast Ohio family goes toe-to-toe with rival contestants in the Feud

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A local family is appearing on one of the more popular game shows on television, the “Family Feud" hosted by Cleveland native Steve Harvey.
Please welcome the Hlas family! You’re going to hear that from Steve Harvey Oct. 17.
“Good answer, good answer,” cheers Joe, Breanna, and Joey Hlas. They’re all graduates of the University of Akron.
Joe thought his daughter was joking when she suggested they audition for Family Feud. She wasn’t. They sent in an audition tape and they were selected to fly out to California to be on the show.
“Being able to be with my family and introduce them on the show and how proud I am of them. A great experience, one I’ll never forget,” says Joe.
"It was a great time so I’m really excited for everybody to watch it,” adds Breanna.
They couldn’t spill the beans on whether or not they won, so we’re all going to have to wait to watch Oct. 17.
