MLB releases start times for Tribe’s playoff series

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Major League Baseball announced the start times for the remainder of the Indians American League Division Series games against the Houston Astros Thursday.
All of their match-ups have afternoon start times. The best of 5 series starts in Houston tomorrow at 1:30 pm. The projected starters for Game 1 are two former Cy Young Award winners Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber
Fri October 5th Game 1, CLE @ HOU 2:05 p.m.
Sat. October 6th Game 2, CLE @ HOU 4:37 p.m..
Mon October 8th Game 3, HOU @ CLE 1:30 p.m.
Tues October 9th Game 4, HOU @ CLE4:35 p.m.
Thur October 11th Game5, CLE @ HOU 4:07 p.m.
All games will be broadcast on TBS.
