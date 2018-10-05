Northeast Ohio Weather: Temps could reach 70 this afternoon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As we close down the work week, we’ll remain on the cool side of the cold front that traversed the region yesterday.
Limited sunshine early today will be replaced by afternoon clouds as temps top out near 70.
Scattered showers arrive here tonight as lows dip only into the low 60s.
A plethora of warm, moist air will surge northward across us on a humid weekend that brings rain, some thunderstorms and highs rocketing into the 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.
Our best chance for any strong storms will be on Saturday.
