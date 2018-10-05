Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes $800,000 worth of heroin after traffic stop

Madison County, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized around $800,000 worth of of heroin on Sept. 28.
Investigators said they have filed charges against a California man after a traffic stop in Madison County.
Authorities said during the traffic stop troopers seized more than four pounds of heroin which is valued at $800,000.
Troopers said they conducted the traffic stop after 20-year-old Estaban Contreras for failure to signal a lane change on Interstate 70.
Criminal indicated were observed by troopers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The troopers brought a drug-sniffing dog and a probable cause search revealed the contraband, according to investigators.
He was transported to the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of heroin. This is a first-degree felony.
State Patrol said he could face up to 11 years in prison.
