Open Doors Academy breaking cycle of poverty through academic excellence

“We like to focus on three numbers: 100, 97 and 49,760. 100 is our high school graduation rate for students who are in our program for three or more years, over the last 16 years. So 100% of (those) students have graduated high school, 97% have gone on to pursue and complete a post-secondary education option, and of those students, the average starting salary is $49,760,” said Ammemarie Grassi, CEO of Open Doors Academy.