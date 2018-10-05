Preschoolers test out top toys of the season

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Preschoolers at the Goddard School in Highland Heights got a chance to play with the latest toys to determine which they think are the best in time for the holidays. The school is the only one in Ohio selected to take part in the toy test.
The school tested out more than 50 toys divided between their classrooms. The toys come from popular toy brands including V-Tech Leap Frog, Manhattan Toy Company, Popular Playthings, and others. Teachers observed them and asked questions to gauge how successful the toys were. The students will vote on their favorites to make a top 10 list.
Head teacher Gwendolyn Starkman said the most popular toys are ones that encourage them to use their senses and help them develop critical thinking.
“It’s about testing the toys that the children engage the most with,” said Starkman.
She said technology toys are always very popular with students.
Judging from things like interactivity, skill development and creativity, teachers in each class observe their students with the test toys and give feedback.
“Teachers are actually making open ended questions so we know if the children are engaged” said Starkman.
She said the children and parents were very excited about the toy test, adding it “also promote[s] critical thinking by using the toys and it’s a great way to explore new toys that nave not been exposed to the public yet.”
The final list of top toys will be released Nov. 1.
