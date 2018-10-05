Sex, drugs, and Donald Trump: The rise and fall of the US Football League

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sex. Drugs. And even a little football mixed in. That was the story of the United States Football League, which kicked off in 1983 and was officially dead by 1985.
Its inaugural season had mixed reviews, but by year two, the league had expanded, owners were overspending, and the parties on and off the field? Downright legendary.
But according to best-selling author Jeff Pearlman, it was Donald Trump (long before he became President) who is largely responsible for the USFL’s demise.
Pearlman writes in his new book “Football for a Buck; The Crazy Rise and Crazier Demise of the USFL” that Trump, who bought the New Jersey Generals prior to the second season of the USFL, had a higher goal: to become an NFL owner.
But according to Pearlman, Pete Rozelle and the NFL wanted nothing to do with Trump. So, Trump forced a move from a Spring schedule to the Fall, and by the time the smoke cleared, the USFL was doomed. Despite winning its anti-trust lawsuit against the NFL, the USFL was awarded only $1.
Pearlman joins Tony Zarrella on “Overtime” tonight to break down what went wrong, what went right, and just how crazy it was…in the USFL!
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.