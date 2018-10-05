Sunny Side Up: What’s your excuse to watch the Indians game?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
The Cleveland Indians play against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Friday.
The only problem is the game starts at 2:05 p.m., many fans are still at work and school.
This brings us to the question of the day:
What’s your excuse to watch the Indians game?
