‘This is what we’ve been waiting for’ Indians playoff hype video will give you goosebumps

‘This is what we’ve been waiting for’ Indians playoff hype video will give you goosebumps
Playoff baseball is finally here and the Cleveland Indians are in Houston to take on the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. (Source: AP Images) (David Dermer)
By Jonathan Jankowski | October 5, 2018 at 6:44 AM EST - Updated October 5 at 6:44 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Playoff baseball is finally here and the Cleveland Indians are in Houston to take on the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

2018 Cleveland Indians ALDS hype video

Our city was made for October. #RallyTogether

Posted by Cleveland Indians on Friday, October 5, 2018

Friday morning the Indians released a hype video to get fans excited for the postseason.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” the narrator said in the video.

Cleveland has been a lock for the playoffs for the past three months, no other team in the American League Central even came close to winning the division.

The narrator mentions it is time for redemption.

In 2016 the Indians lost Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs, in 2017 the New York Yankees knocked the Indians out in the ALDS.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.