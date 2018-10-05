Troopers and police in Stark County conducting 24-hour safety blitz

STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A 24-hour traffic safety blitz gets underway today in Stark County with state troopers and local police departments working together to educate drivers.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the goal is to reduce the number of fatal crashes in the county. So far this year, there have been 23 fatal traffic crashes. That number is two more compared to the same time last year.
Troopers blame distracted driving and drivers failing to yield to other vehicles and pedestrians for an uptick in crashes.
Police officers in Canton, North Canton, Louisville and a number of townships in Stark County are partners in the 24-hour blitz.
Law enforcement will also be on the watch for impaired drivers and those not wearing seat belts.
