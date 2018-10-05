Troopers and police in Stark County conducting 24-hour safety blitz

The effort is working to prevent fatality crashes in the county

Troopers and police in Stark County conducting 24-hour safety blitz
A 24-hour traffic safety blitz gets underway today in Stark County with state troopers and local police departments working together to educate drivers. (WOIO)
By Damon Maloney | October 5, 2018 at 5:03 AM EST - Updated October 5 at 5:36 AM

STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A 24-hour traffic safety blitz gets underway today in Stark County with state troopers and local police departments working together to educate drivers.

A 24-hour traffic safety blitz gets underway today in Stark County with state troopers and local police departments working together to educate drivers. https://bit.ly/2Cshb97

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, October 5, 2018

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the goal is to reduce the number of fatal crashes in the county. So far this year, there have been 23 fatal traffic crashes. That number is two more compared to the same time last year.

Click here for statewide and county statistics.

Troopers blame distracted driving and drivers failing to yield to other vehicles and pedestrians for an uptick in crashes.

Police officers in Canton, North Canton, Louisville and a number of townships in Stark County are partners in the 24-hour blitz.

Law enforcement will also be on the watch for impaired drivers and those not wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.